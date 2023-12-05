Aging & Style
Platte City shooting suspect charged with murder

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PLATTE CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who was alleged to have been part of a drug deal that turned into a double shooting has now been charged with murder.

Terrion M. Gully-Henry has been charged with felony murder and armed criminal action after originally being charged with attempting to deliver marijuana.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said the new charges came after an ongoing investigation into a Nov. 15 shooting at a Wendy’s in Platte City.

According to court documents, two brothers were shot at the 1400 Platte Falls Road Wendy’s location. One of the brothers was shot in the head and died. The other was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital.

The documents also detailed an alleged Snapchat conversation between the brothers and Gully-Henry. In that conversation, the brothers agreed to buying 56 grams of marijuana.

Gully-Henry faces 10 years to life in prison for the murder charge. He faces up to seven years in prison for attempted delivery of a controlled substance, and another three-to-15 years for armed criminal action.

He is currently being held in the Platte County Detention Center without a bond.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

