Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.(Children's Mercy Hospital)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - He has won NFL MVP twice. He has been named a Super Bowl MVP twice. He’s a five-time Pro Bowler as well. Add Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee to Patrick Mahomes’ ledger.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday morning that the All-Pro quarterback was named the team’s nominee for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

“As a dad of two, it means the world to me to be able to provide opportunities and support to underserved youth, and my family and I are so humbled to be in the running for an award that means so much to the Chiefs organization and to our community,” Mahomes said in a statement. “It’s crazy to see the way 15 and the Mahomies has grown and continues to make more and more of a difference for kids here in Kansas City, across Texas and beyond.”

Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation in 2019 for the purpose of improving the lives of children with a continued focus on supporting health, wellness, and various communities in need of resources.

According to a release, more than $4 million in grants and programs have been distributed by the foundation.

Lead to Read KC teamed up with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s initiative, “Read for 15”...
Lead to Read KC teamed up with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation’s initiative, “Read for 15” and encouraged thousands of kids to read every day.(KCTV5)
ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Starting on May 1, 15 and the Mahomies developed the “Volunteer for 15″ program and saw youth participating in the “Volunteer for 15″ program complete nearly 23,000 volunteer hours in the local community, exceeding its goal of 15,000 hours.

Patrick and his wife Brittany also announced a $1.625 million contribution and a multi-year commitment to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Patrick uses his platform to help those in need, and we feel that he is more than deserving of this high honor,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “We believe Patrick and his family will continue to impact and empower communities across the country for years to come.”

Before the start of the 2023-24 NFL season, Mahomes partnered with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes of 10 children who have life-threatening illnesses, the Chiefs stated in a release.

All 32 NFL teams nominate a single player for the award. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

ALSO READ: L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament

