Parents, students plea for change at Shawnee Mission School District meeting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A plea for change rang out rang out during the special public comment session ahead of the last Shawnee Mission School Board meeting of the year.

It stemmed from a racially charged fight inside Shawnee Mission East, which sparked several protests. The victim, Brey’Anna Brown, sat in the front row at the meeting, her classmates surrounding her wearing masks.

“We want to give the school board a message; we want to show that we are here, and we’re not going to stop until they meet our requests,” one student said. “We want to make the penalties for racism stronger.”

One of the public comments came from parent Grace Yasmine, who said she’s fighting for change for all students to feel safe.

“When the students voice a complaint about verbal attacks that are happening, I would like to see there be a response to that that makes them feel that these words are unacceptable and not tolerated,” Yasmine said.

Yasmine also said she would like to see more respect taught and shown through the schools.

“I’m not saying that we’re going to change the hearts of all people, but we can say, you don’t have to like everyone, you don’t have to appreciate them, but you can respect them, and that’s the message,” Yasmine said.

At the end of the public commenting session, superintendent Dr. Michele Hubbard responded by saying:

“These have been difficult days in the Shawnee Mission community, and I want to address them here tonight. What many of us saw and heard from the video on an incident that took place at Shawnee Mission East included racist language that was completely unacceptable and something we do not tolerate in Shawnee Mission. While by law, I cannot talk about any of the disciplinary actions we have taken to address this incident; I want to assure you that we are following procedures outlined in our student handbook. I want to be very clear about one thing in particular: racism has no place in our schools. Our community has been clear that we must be committed to the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is clearly stated in the district’s strategic plan, and we continue to take action in numerous ways to uphold this commitment from our community and move this work forward.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.