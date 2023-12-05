Aging & Style
Overland Park, Lawrence named to ‘Most Christmassy Town’ list

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two Kansas towns are among the ‘Most Christmassy’ in America.

Mixbook, a photo book brand, ranked Overland Park and Lawrence amongst its top 75 ‘Most Christmassy Towns’ list.

A survey of 3,000 people led to the list, with Overland Park coming in 27th and Lawrence coming in 36th.

The ranking cited Overland Park’s Holiday Luminary Walk at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens as one of its premier Christmas activities.

“This popular attraction offers an enchanting experience with thousands of lights, holiday displays, and seasonal activities, capturing the festive spirit of the season,” Mixbook said.

Lawrence’s Christmas parade and “vibrant arts scene” helped it make an appearance on the list.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was the No. 1 ranked town.

Check here for the full list.

