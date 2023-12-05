Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

MNU wins NAIA soccer national championship

(Gray Media)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The MidAmerica Nazarene University men’s soccer team won the NAIA national championship Monday.

The Pioneers defeated Milligan (Tenn.) 2-1.

In the 25th minute, an own goal allowed the Buffaloes to take a 1-0 lead. MNU scored shortly before halftime on a goal from Rick Hovinga. The game-winning goal came with 26 minutes remaining in the second half. It was scored by Guilherme Galvao.

The Pioneers outshot Milligan 13-5 and had a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.

MNU midfielder Nicolas Theberge was named the Most Valuable Player and forward Rick Hovinga was named the Outstanding Offensive Player.

MNU’s victory gave the program its first national championship ever.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big...
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year

Latest News

Missouri running back Cody Schrader exults in front of the crowd after they defeated South...
Schrader wins Burlsworth Trophy as nation’s top walk-on
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III, left, and running back Cody Schrader celebrate a...
AP names Drinkwitz SEC Coach of the Year; five Tigers named to First Team
Arizona guard KJ Lewis dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Jayhawks jump up in AP poll as Arizona takes over No. 1 spot
Uruguay defender Martin Caceres (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) chase the ball...
Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park to each host Copa América 2024 match