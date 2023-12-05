MNU wins NAIA soccer national championship

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The MidAmerica Nazarene University men’s soccer team won the NAIA national championship Monday.

The Pioneers defeated Milligan (Tenn.) 2-1.

In the 25th minute, an own goal allowed the Buffaloes to take a 1-0 lead. MNU scored shortly before halftime on a goal from Rick Hovinga. The game-winning goal came with 26 minutes remaining in the second half. It was scored by Guilherme Galvao.

The Pioneers outshot Milligan 13-5 and had a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.

MNU midfielder Nicolas Theberge was named the Most Valuable Player and forward Rick Hovinga was named the Outstanding Offensive Player.

MNU’s victory gave the program its first national championship ever.

