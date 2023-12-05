Missouri representative’s bill could help solve missing people cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new effort may bring some closure to the families of more than 1,200 missing people in Missouri.

Missouri Rep. Tricia Byrnes pre-filed a bill that, if passed, would add Missouri to the list of states using the National Mission and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs.

NamUS is a federally funded database that is used to help identify missing people and solve cold cases.

Law enforcement agencies, medical examiners, and the public have free access to information stored on the database. It includes DNA profiles, dental records, fingerprints, and other information that can help identify missing people and unclaimed bodies.

Rep. Byrnes said more than 600,000 people disappear in the United States every year. Missouri currently has more than 1,200 missing people. Byrnes said there are also more than 14,000 unidentified bodies. If the remains could be identified some of the missing people cases would be closed.

“Five members of the Missing Person Support Center, including a forensic anthropologist, dispatcher, and three detectives from St. Louis and St. Charles County have been working with me for several months to help draft this bill,” Byrnes, R-Wentzville, said. “They shared stories about real Missouri families that have spent 42 years looking for their son, only to find he has been an unidentified John Doe in another state for the entire time. This law will help provide closure for many families.”

House Bill 1716 would require Missouri law enforcement agencies to use NamUS and file any missing person report with the database within 30 days.

Right now, the Missing Person Support Center estimates that Missouri has the remains of 120 unidentified people. However, they believe that number could be even higher. They believe the cases could be linked to crimes, which Byrnes said makes the passing of HB 1716 much more important.

“HB 1716 is also about protecting the public,” she said. “According to the experts that helped draft this bill, several of these cases appear to be victims of serial killers,” Byrnes said. “The more cases that can be solved, the more information we have to keep children and families safe.”

Although NamUs is free, DNA testing is not. Byrnes said she is searching for grant opportunities and other funding to help law enforcement handle the backlog of specialized DNA testing that is needed to identify a number of remains.

