Local reindeer farm steps in to save holiday spirit after SnowGlobe Express cancels event

BALDWIN CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Families expecting to have a fun Christmas experience this holiday season were instead let down.

SnowGlobe Express is a train ride that leaves from Baldwin City and is about a 12-mile trip. It was cancelled last year because of extreme weather. Ticket holders were able to get a refund or use their tickets for this year.

Except, this year it was cancelled again and there will no longer be any train rides after the company was bought, but this time ticket holders said they were not given a refund.

KCTV5 spoke to one woman who said she’s not only extremely hurt by the whole situation but is now down $500 dollars -- and she’s not the only one.

Lane ended up buying 9 tickets for her and her family and said each ticket was around $60.

Lane said she tried reaching out to the event planner, Ryan Robinson, but had no luck. KCTV5 also tried reaching out to him and got no response.

“It said that the tickets were nonrefundable, well I understand nonrefundable, but nonrefundable because you cancelled does not equate to nonrefundable to me,” said Lori Lane.

Miranda Ritter’s family owns a reindeer farm in Odessa, Missouri – she heard about what happened and said she wanted to be the one to make it up to families.

Ritter is offering anyone who bought a ticket to the SnowGlobe Express, a chance to come to the farm for free.

“for us what we really want to create here is an experience that people can go home with and memories and to know people were out of those memories were really upsetting to us,” said Ritter.

She said although she doesn’t have a train, she has five reindeer, other farm animals and a chance for kids to meet Santa.

“I was very worried that people would get let down whenever they came here that there wasn’t a train and honestly people were like we just wanted a Christmas experience you gave us a Christmas experience so that made it all worth,” said Ritter.

Ritter has high volume of phone calls and emails of families who have taken her up on her offer. She said she will get back to everyone and will extend the dates if needed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.