KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner to give State of the Government Address
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - This morning at 11:30 Mayor Tyrone Garner will give the annual State of the Government Address.

According to the mayor’s agenda, he will address the wins and challenges over the past year in both Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

The address comes just over a month after Mayor Garner blasted the Unified Government on Facebook, warning of potential bankruptcy.

The post from October 30, 2023 states in part, “To say I inherited a total mess, unlike anything I’ve ever encountered in me professional career is an understatement. I could have never imagined that I would be walking into what some have recently told me they believe to be questionable decades old cultivated culture of cronyism, nepotism, political alliances, mismanagement, discriminatory practices and cesspool of morally bankrupt ideologies.”

All three mayors who represent the Unified Government of Wyandotte County have created a community-led task force to address some of these issues.

Those mayors are Tyrone Garner of KCK, Carolyn Caiharr of Edwardville and Jeff Harrington of Bonner Springs.

Edwardsville Mayor Carolyn Caiharr said the task force is named Unified Residents of Wyandotte County, with the goal of improving the Unified Government.

Caiharr said she hopes the task force will reimagine the current government structure by making it more efficient, effective and fiscally responsible. She said there will soon be a Facebook page where community members can come together to help create change.

Mayor Garner’s State of the Government Address will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Memorial Hall.

READ MORE: Wyandotte County mayors create ‘community-led’ task force to spark change

