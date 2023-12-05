Aging & Style
Kansas to retire Thomas Robinson’s jersey

FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with...
FILE - This March 31, 2012 file photo shows Kansas forward Thomas Robinson celebrating with fans after their 64-62 win over Ohio State during an NCAA Final Four semifinal college basketball tournament game in New Orleans. Robinson is a possible pick in the NBA Draft on June 28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will add another name to the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Former Kansas forward Thomas Robinson is set to have his jersey retired, 11 years after playing his last game in Lawrence.

KU head coach Bill Self announced the news Monday night during weekly radio show, Hawk Talk, and the school confirmed it with a release Tuesday. Robinson, a Consensus First Team All-American in 2012 who led the Jayhawks to the Final Four and NCAA title game, will have his jersey retired Saturday during Kansas’ game against the Missouri Tigers.

Robinson set the KU single-season double-doubles record with 27 during the 2011-12 season. His 463 rebounds that season were second-most in school history during a single season, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s 510 in 1956-57.

READ MORE: Jayhawks jump up in AP poll as Arizona takes over No. 1 spot

During Robinson’s three seasons in Lawrence, the Jayhawks went 50-1 in Allen Fieldhouse, won three Big 12 regular-season titles and two Big 12 Tournaments.

Robinson was the ESPN.com National Player of the Year, the Big 12 Player of the Year and a All-Big 12 First Team selection. He was also the Most Outstanding Player of the 2012 NCAA Tournament Midwest Region and named to the 2012 Final Four All-Tournament Team after the Jayhawks beat Ohio State and lost to Kentucky in the national championship game.

The Washington, D.C., native will be the second Jayhawk to have the No. 0 retired after Drew Gooden, who played at KU from 1999-2002, had his number retired on Jan. 18, 2003.

Robinson played five seasons in the NBA after being selected 5th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2012 NBA Draft. Since 2017-18, he’s played professionally overseas.

Saturday, the Jayhawks will take on the Missouri Tigers at 4:15 p.m. CT.

KU also announced that Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Bill “Skinny” Johnson will have his jersey retired on Jan. 22. Johnson was an All-American in 1933 and led the Jayhawks to three straight Big Six conference titles under head coach Phog Allen.

