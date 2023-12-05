Kansas City’s food scene up for 2024 ‘Eater’ honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is known for it’s plethora of popup bars, barbecue joints, and James Beard nominated and award-winning chefs and restaurants.

The rest of the world may soon know too, if foodies decide to reveal the secret.

Eater, a resource for fans of food and restaurants, publishes an annual “Where to Eat” guide. The list includes some of the most interesting places to eat around the globe.

This year, Kansas City is up for a chance to be included in the guide.

Eater is asking its readers to vote for the final U.S. city to be included in the 2024 guide. The choices are down to Kansas City (Missouri and Kansas), Louisville, Salt Lake City, and Milwaukee.

Votes are being collected online at eater.com.

Visitors are asked which of the four cities has the most exciting food scene right now. Eater also asks voters to include the most exciting local restaurants, chefs, and foods gaining momentum in the city they support.

In 2023, Eater named the following 10 cities to its “Best Places to Eat in 2023” list.

Asheville, North Carolina

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Halland, Sweden

Cambridge, England

Sardinia, Italy

Dakar, Senegal

Kolkata, India

Manila, Philippines

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Eater already published a list of its 32 essential restaurants in Kansas City. It includes James Beard winner Yoli Tortilleria, Town Topic, Kitty’s Cafe, Gates Bar-B-Q, The Russell, and a number of hidden gems.

The Kansas City Eater guide can be found online at eater.com/maps.best-restaurants-kansas-city.

