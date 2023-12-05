Kansas City Current announces farm-to-table restaurant for CPKC stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A farm-to-table favorite is heading to CPKC Stadium to provide fresh options for fans of the Kansas City Current.

The team announced Room 39 will be included in the stadium when it opens next year.

Room 39 Chef Ted Habiger is a three-time semifinalist for the James Beard Outstanding Chef Award. He previously created menus for Cafe Allegro and was sous chef at Danny Meyer’s Union Square Café in NYC.

The Current already announced partnerships with Joe’s Kansas City, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Local Pig, Waldo Thai, and Martin City Brewing Company.

The organization says it has two more announcements to make this month.

Last week the Current also dedicated its press box in the new stadium after Grant Wahl. Wahl died in Qatar while covering the World Cup on Dec. 10, 2022. His family later revealed that he died of a ruptured heart vessel caused by an undetected aneurysm.

CPKC Stadium is the first soccer stadium built for a professional women’s soccer team. It is expected to open in early 2024.

