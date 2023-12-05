Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City Current announces farm-to-table restaurant for CPKC stadium

The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be completed in 2024.(Kansas City Current)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A farm-to-table favorite is heading to CPKC Stadium to provide fresh options for fans of the Kansas City Current.

The team announced Room 39 will be included in the stadium when it opens next year.

Room 39 Chef Ted Habiger is a three-time semifinalist for the James Beard Outstanding Chef Award. He previously created menus for Cafe Allegro and was sous chef at Danny Meyer’s Union Square Café in NYC.

The Current already announced partnerships with Joe’s Kansas City, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Local Pig, Waldo Thai, and Martin City Brewing Company.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The organization says it has two more announcements to make this month.

Last week the Current also dedicated its press box in the new stadium after Grant Wahl. Wahl died in Qatar while covering the World Cup on Dec. 10, 2022. His family later revealed that he died of a ruptured heart vessel caused by an undetected aneurysm.

CPKC Stadium is the first soccer stadium built for a professional women’s soccer team. It is expected to open in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports...
Country Stampede finds new location, sets date for 2024
A KCKPD officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect in his shoulder, the police...
KCK officer wounds man accused of firing shots in apartment complex, police say

Latest News

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner, the consolidation has not fixed the issues of...
KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner to give State of the Government Address
KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner to give State of the Government Address
KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner to give State of the Government Address
Next 3 Days
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s
Breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s
Breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s