Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ father, has leg amputated after serious infection

FILE - Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on...
FILE - Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)
By Jordan Gartner and TMX staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News/TMX) - Jamie Spears, the estranged father of Britney Spears, had to have his leg amputated last month due to a severe infection.

According to multiple reports, this comes two months after the 71-year-old was believed to be on the mend in an infectious disease outpatient facility after a lengthy hospitalization.

The infection reportedly stemmed from a previous knee replacement surgery.

Jamie Spears underwent several surgeries to control the infection before his leg was amputated last month as a last resort, reports said.

Britney Spears recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with a party in Los Angeles, and her mom, Lynne Spears, was reportedly in attendance.

The pair began reconciling earlier this year, ahead of the publication of Britney’s memoir “The Woman in Me.”

“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family, there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds,” Britney Spears is quoted from Instagram in May. “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right! I love you so much.”

However, the Grammy winner remains estranged from her father, who placed her under a legal conservatorship in 2008 and reportedly controlled her finances, medical decisions, and personal life until 2021.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

