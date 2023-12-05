Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Here’s how you can help name a baby kangaroo at the KC Zoo

The Kansas City Zoo is holding a naming contest to for its new baby tree kangaroo.
The Kansas City Zoo is holding a naming contest to for its new baby tree kangaroo.(Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium has a new addition, and you can help name him!

The zoo announced Tuesday morning that is hosting a naming contest for a baby tree kangaroo, and just four selects remain.

Those options are:

  • Baxter
  • Aluki
  • Lakona
  • Obi

The zoo stated that Lakona, Aluki, and Baxter refer to cities or landmarks around the Matschie’s tree kangaroo’s native habitat of New Guinea, “while Obi was selected for the cute factor!”

The deadline to vote is Friday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.

To vote, visit here.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging...
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards
FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports...
Country Stampede finds new location, sets date for 2024

Latest News

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to hold rally in Kansas City
The Kansas City Current released new renderings for its Riverfront Stadium, expected be...
Kansas City Current announces farm-to-table restaurant for CPKC stadium
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes poses for a picture with a child at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner, the consolidation has not fixed the issues of...
KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner to give State of the Government Address