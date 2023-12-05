Here’s how you can help name a baby kangaroo at the KC Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium has a new addition, and you can help name him!

The zoo announced Tuesday morning that is hosting a naming contest for a baby tree kangaroo, and just four selects remain.

Those options are:

Baxter

Aluki

Lakona

Obi

The zoo stated that Lakona, Aluki, and Baxter refer to cities or landmarks around the Matschie’s tree kangaroo’s native habitat of New Guinea, “while Obi was selected for the cute factor!”

The deadline to vote is Friday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.

To vote, visit here.

