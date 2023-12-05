Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s

Breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The weather pattern stays dry for the next few days before another round of showers moves through. Right now, models do not agree on timing or intensity, but the system looks to move through Friday afternoon. One of the models shows the precipitation will be out of the area quickly before daybreak on Saturday; however, the other long-range models keep the moisture around for most of Saturday. Temperatures will also play a big role in this system with the chance for a change over to wintry mix and snow showers. The First Warn 5 Weather team will be monitoring this closely. Before the weekend we have warm temperatures through Thursday with breezy to windy conditions ramping up Wednesday and Thursday.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Breezy and cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s
