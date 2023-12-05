Aging & Style
Deputies ask public for help as concern grows over missing Missouri man

Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange...
Andrew Mullin is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange bib overalls.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old.

According to a release, Andrew Mullin was last seen the evening of Nov. 27 in the 12200 block of Fourth Street in Mosby, Mo.

He is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and was last seen wearing orange bib overalls.

The sheriff’s office stated that his family and detectives are concerned for his mental health.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 911 immediately.

