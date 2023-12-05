Aging & Style
Country Stampede finds new location, sets date for 2024

FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports Park in 2022.
FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports Park in 2022.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A country party in the heartland has a new location and dates set for next year.

Country Stampede is moving from Topeka to Bonner Springs and will host the 28th installment of the event at the Azura Amphitheater in June 2024.

Monday, the event announced plans that move the three-day concert series to June 27-29, 2024.

“The Country Stampede will keep its roots in the State of Kansas while moving closer to the Kansas City metro area,” event organizers wrote on Facebook. “This will provide a great opportunity to introduce new fans to the festival who haven’t had the opportunity to travel to its previous locations.”

Artists for the 2024 festival will be announced later this month. Last year, the event included performances from Hardy, Lee Brice and Cody Johnson.

