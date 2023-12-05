Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Community rallies behind 9-year-old Lenexa boy critically injured in car accident

By Nydja Hood
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 9-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The boy’s family says on a GoFundMe page that it happened Friday night as they were leaving a basketball game, now his school and community are rallying around him in support of his recovery.

Matthew Jacobo is facing multiple charges in connection with the crash including DUI-aggravated battery. He made his first court appearance earlier Monday afternoon.

A sign outside Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Lenexa reads hashtag #NolanStrong. It’s one step they’re taking to show support to Nolan Davidson and his family in their time of need.

“Every boy in third grade is Nolan’s best friend because that’s how he makes them feel,” said his teacher Molly Bommarito.

Bommarito describes him as a natural-born leader with an influence that inspires his classmates. She says the entire Davidson family is an active force in the community, Nolan is involved in sports like basketball and soccer.

“Everybody really just looks up to him. He’s doing the right thing, he’s just a good person and I think kids recognize that,” said Bommarito.

Now they’re channeling the same positivity he gives to others to support his healing.

“We thought this weekend about what are we gonna do on Monday and we just really tried to come up with a bunch of different projects that both reminded them of Nolan and gave them space to think about Nolan and talk about Nolan.”

They’ve created what they call the ‘Nolan Tree’ a Christmas tree decorated with uplifting messages and affirmations as a symbol of hope. They’re also writing encouraging notes and wearing blue ribbons to symbolize his favorite color.

“I said he could be the Mayor of this place and that’s why it’s a bigger impact and it’s because of their impact in the community,” said Orr.

His principal Michael Orr says they’re hope alive for his recovery.

“I think hope is the key here. We wanna really wrap our arms around the Davidsons and make sure that they know that we’re here for them,” said Orr.

More than $90,000 has been raised in support of Nolan and his recovery. A link to his GoFundMe is available here.

ALSO READ: Driver comes forward in deadly Sunday evening KCK hit-and-run

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City deadly crash kills 2 on I-70 near Benton curve
Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big...
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year

Latest News

Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards
FILE: Thousands of people gather for Country Stampede Music Festival at Heartland Motorsports...
Country Stampede finds new location, sets date for 2024
Community rallies behind 9-year-old Lenexa boy critically injured in car accident
With crosses representing lives lost, KC may lose more than ever before