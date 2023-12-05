Community rallies behind 9-year-old Lenexa boy critically injured in car accident

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 9-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The boy’s family says on a GoFundMe page that it happened Friday night as they were leaving a basketball game, now his school and community are rallying around him in support of his recovery.

Matthew Jacobo is facing multiple charges in connection with the crash including DUI-aggravated battery. He made his first court appearance earlier Monday afternoon.

A sign outside Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Lenexa reads hashtag #NolanStrong. It’s one step they’re taking to show support to Nolan Davidson and his family in their time of need.

“Every boy in third grade is Nolan’s best friend because that’s how he makes them feel,” said his teacher Molly Bommarito.

Bommarito describes him as a natural-born leader with an influence that inspires his classmates. She says the entire Davidson family is an active force in the community, Nolan is involved in sports like basketball and soccer.

“Everybody really just looks up to him. He’s doing the right thing, he’s just a good person and I think kids recognize that,” said Bommarito.

Now they’re channeling the same positivity he gives to others to support his healing.

“We thought this weekend about what are we gonna do on Monday and we just really tried to come up with a bunch of different projects that both reminded them of Nolan and gave them space to think about Nolan and talk about Nolan.”

They’ve created what they call the ‘Nolan Tree’ a Christmas tree decorated with uplifting messages and affirmations as a symbol of hope. They’re also writing encouraging notes and wearing blue ribbons to symbolize his favorite color.

“I said he could be the Mayor of this place and that’s why it’s a bigger impact and it’s because of their impact in the community,” said Orr.

His principal Michael Orr says they’re hope alive for his recovery.

“I think hope is the key here. We wanna really wrap our arms around the Davidsons and make sure that they know that we’re here for them,” said Orr.

More than $90,000 has been raised in support of Nolan and his recovery. A link to his GoFundMe is available here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.