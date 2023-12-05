Aging & Style
Chiefs, Raiders joined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Christmas Day Game

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon announce the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will play in...
CBS Sports and Nickelodeon announce the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will play in the Nickmas Game on Christmas Day.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will face more than just the Las Vegas Raiders during their Christmas Day game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon announced Tuesday the game will also be featured as the “Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.”

Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined in the AR booth by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello will pop up to explain penalties throughout the game.

The halftime show will also feature an exclusive look at Nick’s newest animated series, Rock Paper Scissors.

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes is Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The presentation will use upgraded cannons that fire slime, snowballs, pizzas, and gifts. There will be live AR decorations spotted throughout Arrowhead Stadium with a virtual Nickelodeon blimp flying through it. Views will also be treated to appearances from animated characters like Santa, Yeti, and Snowball characters.

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or the Las Vegas Raiders will be able to watch the normal game on KCTV5 or stream it live on Paramount+, or NFL+ on mobile.

The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

Kickoff for the game on Dec. 25 is at 12 p.m.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Kansas police captain makes full court trick shot

CBS and Nickelodeon also announced a crossover event for Super Bowl LVIII to take Super Bowl LVIII to Bikini Bottom, the undersea home to SpongeBob SquarePants.

The alternate version of Super Bowl LVIII will air on Nickelodeon , Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 5:30 p.m.

