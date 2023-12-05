Chiefs, Raiders joined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Christmas Day Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will face more than just the Las Vegas Raiders during their Christmas Day game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon announced Tuesday the game will also be featured as the “Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game.”

Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined in the AR booth by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello will pop up to explain penalties throughout the game.

The halftime show will also feature an exclusive look at Nick’s newest animated series, Rock Paper Scissors.

The presentation will use upgraded cannons that fire slime, snowballs, pizzas, and gifts. There will be live AR decorations spotted throughout Arrowhead Stadium with a virtual Nickelodeon blimp flying through it. Views will also be treated to appearances from animated characters like Santa, Yeti, and Snowball characters.

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs or the Las Vegas Raiders will be able to watch the normal game on KCTV5 or stream it live on Paramount+, or NFL+ on mobile.

The Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

Kickoff for the game on Dec. 25 is at 12 p.m.

CBS and Nickelodeon also announced a crossover event for Super Bowl LVIII to take Super Bowl LVIII to Bikini Bottom, the undersea home to SpongeBob SquarePants.

The alternate version of Super Bowl LVIII will air on Nickelodeon , Sunday, Feb. 11 starting at 5:30 p.m.

