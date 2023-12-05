Automated Window Coverings
Dec. 5, 2023
John Wallace, Senior Design Consultant with Blind Broker shares his journey at Blind Broker with Jillian including the evolution of window shades. Automated windows offer convenience and efficiency; they are controlled by a remote allowing ability to adjust your home windows from anywhere in your home. The automated window coverings don’t lack curb appeal either, they come in numerous fabrics colors and prints.
