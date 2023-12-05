Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
John Wallace, Senior Design Consultant with Blind Broker shares his journey at Blind Broker with Jillian including the evolution of window shades. Automated windows offer convenience and efficiency; they are controlled by a remote allowing ability to adjust your home windows from anywhere in your home. The automated window coverings don’t lack curb appeal either, they come in numerous fabrics colors and prints.

