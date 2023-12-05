Aging & Style: How to sit for a blood pressure check

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure.

But a recent study suggests some people may be misdiagnosed with hypertension because of how their blood pressure is taken.

In today’s Aging and Style, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long takes a look at why it matters where and how you sit during a blood pressure check.

