Aging & Style: How to sit for a blood pressure check

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure.

But a recent study suggests some people may be misdiagnosed with hypertension because of how their blood pressure is taken.

In today’s Aging and Style, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long takes a look at why it matters where and how you sit during a blood pressure check.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

