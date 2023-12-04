Warning: Speed limit drops for some Johnson County drivers

SPRING HILL, Kan. (KCTV) - Check your speed, or else!

That’s the warning from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for some drivers after Spring Hill leaders decided to lower the speed limit in one part of the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the decision dropped the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph for drivers on Ridgeview Road. It impacts drivers traveling north to south on Ridgeview Road from 191st Street to 199th Street.

The impacted stretch runs near Forest Spring Middle School, Wolf Creek Elementary School, and Spring Hill High School. Because of the proximity of the three schools, there was already a school zone that dropped the speed limit to 35 mph during certain parts of the day. Now the lower speed limit will be permanent in the area.

Spring Hill leaders made a similar decision and lowered the speed limit on a section of Lone Elm Road last year, according to city records.

