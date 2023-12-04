Aging & Style
Teen charged with battery against law enforcement in Oak Park Mall shooting

Axel Jose Andres Monroy was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer,...
Axel Jose Andres Monroy was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and theft under $1,500 stemming from a shooting at the Oak Park Mall.(Free to use)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting inside the Oak Park Mall last month.

Axel Jose Andres Monroy was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement and theft under $1,500.

The shooting happened after a suspected shoplifter, 19-year-old Nery Alberto Gonzalez-Munoz, grabbed an undercover officer’s gun and fired a gunshot.

Court documents KCTV5 obtained Monday revealed that Gonzalez-Munoz was engaged by two plain-clothed Overland Park Police officers who identified themselves as law enforcement before making contact with the suspected shoplifter.

In a struggle on the Oak Park Mall food court floor, Gonzalez-Munoz removed a Sergeant’s weapon from its holster and shot it once.

“This expended round was later located in the leg of a chair within the food court,” court documents read.

READ MORE: Two suspects in custody after Oak Park Mall shooting

Surveillance footage from the mall later determined that a 5-to-7-year-old girl had been sitting in that chair only nine seconds prior to the gunshot.

After escaping the officers, Gonzalez-Munoz was later taken to the ground in a mall entryway. The affidavit said Gonzalez-Munoz also had a gun on him at the time that fell out of its holster and was later recovered by officers.

Gonzalez-Munoz was charged Nov. 14 with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, aggravated endangerment of a child, battery on a law enforcement officer, endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, theft and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

A judge set his bond at $1 million during a court appearance on Nov. 14.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

