Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season

In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store in Watertown, Mass.(Steven Senne | AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) – Target is giving away some serious cash to its rewards members this holiday season.

Target said it will give $500 in Target Circle earnings to 500 lucky Target Circle users this month.

The money will be stored in the Target Circle app as earnings rewards, which can be used like a gift card.

In addition, those 500 lucky winners will also receive one year of free same-day delivery.

If you are already a member of Target Circle, you are automatically in the running to win.

If you are not a member of Target Circle – which is free – you have until Dec. 8 to sign up for a chance to win.

Target said winners will be notified on or around Dec. 12.

For full rules on the holiday giveaway, click here.

