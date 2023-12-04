Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to hold rally in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Now less than one year away from the November 2024 General Elections, a presidential candidate has scheduled a stop in Kansas City for the first time.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is running as an Independent, will hold a rally from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Uptown Theater.

“Normally, independent candidates pay companies millions of dollars to gather signatures,” Kennedy stated in a release. “We’re taking a different route that starts with our thousands of volunteers in every state.”

Those who attend the rallies can add their signatures to the official petition to get Kennedy on the ballot.

President Joe Biden’s allies so far have dismissed Kennedy’s primary campaign as unserious. Asked for comment ahead of the announcement, a Democratic National Committee spokesman responded with an eye roll emoji.

While Kennedy has long identified as a Democrat and frequently invokes his late father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and his uncle President John F. Kennedy on the campaign trail, he has built close relationships with far-right figures in recent years. He appeared on a channel run by the Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and headlined a stop on the ReAwaken America Tour, the Christian nationalist road show put together by Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Polls show far more Republicans than Democrats have a favorable opinion of Kennedy. He also has gained support from some far-right conservatives for his fringe views, including his vocal distrust of COVID-19 vaccines, which studies have shown are safe and effective against severe disease and death.

Kennedy’s anti-vaccine organization, Children’s Health Defense, currently has a lawsuit pending against a number of news organizations, among them The Associated Press, accusing them of violating antitrust laws by taking action to identify misinformation, including about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines. Kennedy took leave from the group when he announced his run for president but is listed as one of its attorneys in the lawsuit.

