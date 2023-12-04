Aging & Style
Police: Kansas City-area thieves charge $58K on victims’ credit cards

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for a pair of alleged thieves who are accused of a shopping spree on someone else’s dime.

Liberty police released a picture of a woman and a man Monday morning.

Liberty police released a picture of two people accused of stealing credit cards and charging $58,000.(Liberty Police Department)

Detectives hope someone will help them identify the suspected thieves. The investigators said the pair is believed to have stolen wallets from unsuspecting victims. According to police the two alleged thieves used stolen credit cards to charge more than $58,000 in purchases.

ALSO READ: KCK officer wounds man accused of firing shots in apartment complex, police say

Anyone who recognizes the two people are asked to call Liberty police at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

