PawsAbilities, local non-profit, damaged after vehicle crash through front door

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Saturday, Dec. 2, a local non-profit in Olathe, Kansas is rebuilding after a vehicle crash through the front door at 7 a.m.

PawsAbilities is a non-profit store that helps adults with developmental disabilities.

The store front has sustained more than $50,000 in damages and even has to halt all operations until the store is repaired.

For those who want to help and donate, visit ickc.org or their website.

