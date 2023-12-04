Aging & Style
Missouri senator pre-files K-9 justice law before 2024 session

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jefferson City. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jefferson City. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Legislation pre-filed for the 2024 legislative session would create harsher penalties for people who injure or kill a K-9 officer.

The bill, known as “Max’s Law,” was pre-filed by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, and is named in honor of a St. Joseph Police K-9 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020.

Luetkemeyer’s bill increases penalties for assaulting a law enforcement animal from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class A. If the animal’s injuries need veterinary care, the crime gets raised to a Class E felony, or a class D felony if the animal dies.

“The sacrifices that these heroic animals make should be respected by the law,” said Luetkemeyer. “Right now, killing a law enforcement K-9 is punished as ordinary property damage. My goal is to ensure the punishment fits the crime.”

In a release shared Monday, Luetkemeyer said he hopes Max’s Law will receive the governor’s signature in 2024. It made it through the Missouri General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

