Man finds ‘miracle’ after suffering from rare disorder

Rafael Acevedo lives with an incredibly rare disorder called tympanic plexus neuralgia.
By Roger Susanin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A family’s search for a miracle led them around the globe before finally finding it in Connecticut, WFSB reports.

Rafael Acevedo, who is from Brazil, lives with an incredibly rare disorder called tympanic plexus neuralgia.

This disorder causes constant, excruciating pain so debilitating that the condition is commonly called “suicide disease.”

“The situation was suffocating, and many times I thought I could not save my husband’s life,” his wife Luana Tormin said.

Tormin said her husband’s pain is so intense that he often can’t eat, sleep or speak.

For Acevedo, small kindnesses such as his wife holding his hand is as good as life gets.

“Sometimes we just need to cry and cry and put out all our feelings to the next day even to fight again,” Tormin said.

After years of suffering, Acevedo found hope in Connecticut.

“This is a miracle, and everyone that is helping Rafael to save Rafael’s life is part of this miracle,” Tormin said.

Acevedo and Tormin moved to Connecticut two months ago because their physician, Dr. Carlos Santos, referred them to Dr. Daniel Roberts at UConn Health.

Thanks to extensive fundraising, Acevedo will undergo a groundbreaking surgery on Friday.

Acevedo said he has “so much gratitude for all the people that donated.”

The family still needs to raise another $10,000 through their GoFundMe page to pay for the procedure.

The surgery is just the beginning.

Tormin and Acevedo plan to become advocates to help other people with rare diseases. They said they believe his pain has a higher purpose.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

