Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Lumi Neon Museum

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nick Vedros, President of the Lumi Neon Museum joins Jillian on the couch to share efforts to maintain and honor the iconic neon signs that are part of the fabric of Greater Kansas City’s history. Nick shares what inspired the Lumi Museum and the collection of neon signs and how the community can support the development of a venue paying homage to the vintage pieces of art. KCTV5 Care is sponsored by Optum.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big...
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football...
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament

Latest News

Nick Vedros, President of the Lumi Neon Museum joins Jillian on the couch to share efforts to...
Lumi Neon Museum
KCTV5 Cares features The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a community resource that provides...
Johnson County Christmas Bureau Assists Record Number of Families
USM unites to combat hunger with feed the need meal packing event
USM unites to combat hunger with ‘Feed the Need’ meal packing event
Experts say you should apply for FAFSA as soon as possible.
Mid-Continent Public Library host free programs explaining how to complete FAFSA forms