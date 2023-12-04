Nick Vedros, President of the Lumi Neon Museum joins Jillian on the couch to share efforts to maintain and honor the iconic neon signs that are part of the fabric of Greater Kansas City’s history. Nick shares what inspired the Lumi Museum and the collection of neon signs and how the community can support the development of a venue paying homage to the vintage pieces of art. KCTV5 Care is sponsored by Optum.

