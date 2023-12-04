Lucky NFL fan paid to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are each trying to make another run at a repeat Super Bowl Championship.

As fans watch the season play out heading into the playoffs, they can also increase their own odds of getting to the big game.

Oddspedia, a company that calls itself a comparison toll for bettors, plans to pay one NFL fan to watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and party on strip.

The company announced it plans to hire an Official Novelty Bets Analyst for Super Bowl LVIII. The job will go to one lucky fan. That fan will be paid $10,000 to fly to Vegas for Super Bowl weekend.

The winner will be tasked with answering questions such as:

Was the coin toss heads or tails?

Did the national anthem time go over or under?

What was Ushers’ first song at the half time show?

What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning Head Coach?

The contest is open to anyone age 21 or older. Interested fans can apply online by completing an application. The winner will be announced Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Additional terms and conditions can be found online at Oddspedia.com.

