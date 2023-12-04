Aging & Style
Loss to Packers marks first Chiefs defeat with Taylor Swift in attendance

Taylor Swift, right, cheers while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers...
Taylor Swift, right, cheers while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

It was the fifth Chiefs game Swift has attended since the pop superstar and the four-time All-Pro tight end started their relationship. The Chiefs won all four of their previous games in front of Swift, but they lost this one 27-19.

The 33-year-old Swift watched from a suite at Lambeau alongside Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)

Swift hadn’t attended a Chiefs game since an Oct. 22 triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers largely because of conflicts with her tour schedule, which is currently on a break. She first watched Kelce in person in a home victory over Chicago, then traveled to games at the New York Jets and Denver.

Kelce had four catches for 81 yards, and he now has averaged 102.6 yards receiving in the games Swift has attended. He has averaged 50 yards in his other six games. He missed the Chiefs’ season opener due to injury.

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles, the wife of Green Bay safety Jonathan Owens, also was at the game.

Simone Biles waves while watching her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens (34),...
Simone Biles waves while watching her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens (34), warmup before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

