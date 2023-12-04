Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Legislator to host town hall regarding future of Chiefs, Royals with Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Aerial picture shows GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium at the Truman Sports Complex on Sept. 5, 2023.(KCTV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Nov. 15, 2022, Royals owner John Sherman announced the club would move on from Kauffman Stadium and explore options for a future stadium site.

More than 12 months later, all indications point to the team still being unsure of where a ballpark and adjoining district will find a home. And politicians can’t seem to agree on how much funding will be earmarked for the project.

In 2006, the Chiefs and Royals renovated their stadiums after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years. That will come to an end in 2031, and neither team has committed to future plans for their home stadiums.

ALSO READ: Game of Thrones: New reports says Royals considering third site

Manny Abarca IV, a Jackson County legislator, announced Monday morning that he will host a community town hall to discuss what lies ahead for the Chiefs and Royals. It has been set for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fowling Warehouse Kansas City (1020 West 103rd Street, KCMO, 64114).

“A variety of questions and topics regarding the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs can and will be discussed due to the absence of an NDA between the teams and Jackson County. However, all topics previously discussed in closed sessions will not be addressed or discussed in accordance with Jackson County Code,” Abarca’s release read.

The event is open to the public, but RSVP is required. To do so, click here.

ALSO READ: Kansas City hires new help to negotiate with Royals, Clay County updates their push for new stadium

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big...
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football...
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) and running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrate with...
Mizzou to face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl

Latest News

Local nonprofit recovering from car crash with help from volunteers
The store front of PawsAbilities sustained more than $50,000 in damages and even has to halt...
After car crashes through building, Olathe nonprofit back on its feet with volunteer support
Axel Jose Andres Monroy was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer,...
Teen charged with battery against law enforcement in Oak Park Mall shooting
A KCKPD officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect in his shoulder, the police...
KCK officer wounds man accused of firing shots in apartment complex, police say