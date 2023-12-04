KCK officer wounds man accused of firing shots in apartment complex, police say
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - EMS took a man to the hospital Monday morning after he was wounded in a shooting.
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated officers learned of a person firing a weapon at an apartment complex near 61 Street and Leavenworth Road just before 3 a.m.
When law enforcement arrived, they found a man “armed with a rifle and positioned in an open window on the second floor of an apartment building.”
A KCKPD officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect in his shoulder, the police department reported.
The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this case has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
