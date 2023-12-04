Johnson County Christmas Bureau Assists Record Number of Families

KCTV5 Cares features The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a community resource that provides support through no-cost shopping for families during the winter holiday season. Nina Kimbrough Johnson shares with Shane and Jillian the recent increase of over 2,000 residents registered for assistance this year and ways the community can help. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum.

