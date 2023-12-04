Jackson County jail construction prepares for next building phase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Construction on the new Jackson County jail may “go vertical” by the end of the month. Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte provided the update during the legislature’s weekly meeting Monday afternoon.

Schulte said the project met all design requirements and is ready for the next step in the process.

That next step means taxpayers will soon begin to notice a lot of progress. Until now much of the work is lower and closer to the ground. “Going vertical” is a term used when workers begin building vertically on a project instead of building wider and staying horizontal.

Crews broke ground on the $300 million new Jackson County jail facility in September 2022.

County leaders cited overcrowding and safety concerns as key reasons why they decided to build a new jail. They also pointed to the HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems at the current facility that would have needed to eventually be replaced.

The new facility is expected to have 1,200 beds which is more than 300 more than the current jail downtown.

They hoped Kansas City, Mo., would share the facility, and the cost, of the new jail. A year after breaking ground on the project Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the city would not share the facility. City leaders said that while they realized a new jail is necessary, they could not commit to the project without knowing the final cost.

County leaders have said they hope to move detainees to the new facility on U.S. 40 Highway east of the Blue River by the fall of 2025.

