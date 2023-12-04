Aging & Style
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Stronger northwest breeze on Tuesday keeps us on the cooler side

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clouds will increase a bit through our Monday evening as our next quick system approaches. We are watching the chance for some patchy drizzle after dark, through midnight, but I do not expect much for rainfall totals. Lows overnight will drop to the lower to mid-30s.

A stronger northwest breeze is expected on Tuesday, sustained from 10-20 and gusts as high as 25 mph. This is going to keep our temperatures just a touch cooler Tuesday afternoon in the lower to mid-40s. Finally, winds will start to shift out of the south in the middle of the week, giving us a welcome warmup. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s, with temperatures climbing closer to 60 on Thursday!

We are watching the end of the week for the potential for a larger storm system. One of our long-range models wants to bring rain into the region starting Friday evening, potentially switching to a little wintry mix early Saturday morning. Our other models suggest the storm staying a bit farther to our south. It is something we will iron out as the week progresses.

