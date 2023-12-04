FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny skies return Monday, highs in the upper 40s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new work week has begun, and the weather pattern will remain slightly active through today. Some patchy fog is possible this morning before clearing out. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the majority of the day; however, a weak disturbance will slide through bringing a few shower chances this evening before clearing out overnight. The time will be around 6-8 for the metro and these will race to the south, which will decrease the accumulation amounts. Tuesday temperatures will stay steady, but it will be a breezy day with temperatures hitting 60 degrees on Thursday! We are still watching a system that could impact the area into the weekend, but right now it looks like temperatures will be too warm and, it will stay a rainmaker.

