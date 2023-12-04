Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Father of Palestinian American boy slain in alleged hate crime files wrongful death lawsuit

Authorities say 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed when his landlord allegedly attacked...
Authorities say 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume was killed when his landlord allegedly attacked the boy and his mother, Hanaan Shahin, because of their Muslim faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.(Source: CAIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The father of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy fatally stabbed in what authorities allege was a hate crime has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Oday Al-Fayoume filed the lawsuit last month against the suburban Chicago landlord charged in the attack that left his child dead and the boy’s mother seriously wounded. The attack — which has renewed fears of anti-Islamic discrimination in the Chicago area’s large Palestinian community — has drawn condemnation from the White House.

Authorities allege Joseph Czuba, 71, targeted Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother Hanaan Shahin, on Oct. 14 because of their Muslim faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas. Czuba pleaded not guilty in October to hate crime and murder charges.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Nov. 21 in Will County names Czuba, his wife, Mary Czuba, both of Plainfield, and their property management company, Discerning Property Management.

Joseph Czuba allegedly told his wife to inform Shahin he wanted the family gone from the apartment where they’d lived for two years. He also allegedly said he was afraid Shahin’s “Palestinian friends were going to harm them,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Mary Czuba and the management company “were indifferent and failed to recognize a threat and prevent serious bodily harm” to their tenants. A hearing is set for March 11.

“Justice comes in many forms … and there is, obviously, unbelievable loss in Wadea, but his mother also was injured seriously, and we believe that there are avenues to recover compensation for what the family’s been through,” said Ben Crane, Oday Al-Fayoume’s lawyer.

The Czubas do not yet have an attorney in the wrongful death case and Mary Czuba has filed paperwork to divorce Joseph Czuba, according to court records.

Czuba remains detained in Will County as he awaits a January hearing in the criminal case. His attorney, George Lenard, has said he won’t comment on the case outside court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football...
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year
A new Char Bar location in Parkville has opened.
Kansas City BBQ spot opening in the Northland
Dense Fog Advisory in place until 9 a.m. Saturday
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m., some slick spots could develop

Latest News

Carbon monoxide leak at Taco Bell in Liberty, Missouri
One person was sent to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning after a scare Sunday...
Taco Bell employees in Liberty worried after carbon monoxide scare
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israel expands Gaza ground offensive, vows to hit the south with ‘no less strength’ than the north
Voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus
“Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus misses first game in 30-seasons after testing positive for COVID-19