Driver comes forward in deadly Sunday evening KCK hit-and-run

Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or has information related to this incident...
Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or has information related to this incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
By Melonne McBride
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated Monday afternoon the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday evening has come forward.

At 6:52 p.m. a man and woman were walking eastbound on Leavenworth Road at North 55th Street when an eastbound vehicle struck the woman and did not stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sunday evening they were looking for a newer model, four-door, black BMW with tinted windows and front-end damage. Just before 12 p.m. on Monday, KCKPD reported the driver had come forward.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

For more information on the KCKPD, please visit their website at kckpd.org

