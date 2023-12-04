Aging & Style
Deadly hit-and-run leaves KCKPD searching for suspect vehicle

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect vehicle after a deadly hit-and-run Sunday evening before 7 p.m. near North 55th and Leavenworth Road.

At 6:52 p.m. a man and woman were walking eastbound on Leavenworth Road at North 55th Street when an eastbound vehicle struck the woman and did not stop.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for newer model, four door, black BMW with tinted windows and front-end damage.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle or has information related to this incident is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

For more information on the KCKPD, please visit their website at kckpd.org

