Kansas City deadly crash kills 2, closes I-70 at Benton curve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A deadly crash closed a busy section of a Kansas City interstate Monday afternoon.

The Kansas City Fire Department said two people died in a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the Benton curve.

Crews said they arrived at the crash and found it involved a single vehicle. Two people inside the car were ejected. Emergency crews said both people died at the scene.

The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating the cause of the crash.

The interstate is closed and westbound traffic is backed up for miles as crews work to clear the crash. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

