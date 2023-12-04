Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City deadly crash kills 2, closes I-70 at Benton curve

Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70...
Kansas City Police investigate a crash that killed two people in the westbound lanes of I-70 at the Benton curve.(Heidi Schmidt | KC Scout)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A deadly crash closed a busy section of a Kansas City interstate Monday afternoon.

The Kansas City Fire Department said two people died in a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the Benton curve.

Crews said they arrived at the crash and found it involved a single vehicle. Two people inside the car were ejected. Emergency crews said both people died at the scene.

The Kansas City Police Department is now investigating the cause of the crash.

ALSO READ: Legislator to host town hall regarding future of Chiefs, Royals with Jackson County

The interstate is closed and westbound traffic is backed up for miles as crews work to clear the crash. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big...
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football...
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament

Latest News

Uruguay defender Martin Caceres (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) chase the ball...
Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park to each host Copa América 2024 match
The school zone drops the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph
Warning: Speed limit drops for some Johnson County drivers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks to the locker room before an NFL football...
Chiefs rue more penalties, miscues and questionable officiating in loss to Packers
A KCKPD officer fired a single shot, striking the suspect in his shoulder, the police...
KCK officer wounds man accused of firing shots in apartment complex, police say