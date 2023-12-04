Aging & Style
Body camera photos released in deadly officer-involved shooting

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released body camera photos from an officer-involved...
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office released body camera photos from an officer-involved shooting on E. Gilbert that left one man dead on Sunday, December 3, 2023.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Sunday involving a Wichita police officer as 50-year-old Daniel Stowe.

The shooting happened around 2:43 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Gilbert.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, released body camera photos and a timeline to describe what led up to the deadly shooting.

The sheriff’s office said at 2:17 p.m., Sedgwick County 911 received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of East Gilbert. While officers were on the way to the scene, they learned a man involved in the disturbance was known to carry firearms.

Around 2:40 p.m., four Wichita police officers arrived on the scene and found Stowe standing in the street. One officer met with the calling party inside the house while the other officers spoke to Stowe in the street.

The officer speaking to the calling party learned that Stowe had been making suicidal statements. This information was relayed to the officers who were interacting with Stowe.

The sheriff’s office said as the officers tried to pat Stowe down for weapons, he was not compliant with their requests.

“Stowe made statements indicating he intended to escalate the situation despite the officer’s attempts to deescalate the situation‚” reads a statement from the sheriff’s office. “At 2:42 PM, Stowe drew a Glock handgun from his right hip area and held it down to his side. Officers gave numerous commands for Stowe to ‘drop the weapon.’ At 2:43 PM, Stowe raised the gun with his right hand and pointed it directly at one of the officers. Another officer fired their issued duty weapon four times, striking Stowe one time in the right torso.”

The sheriff’s office said Stowe fell to the ground and the officers immediately started rendering medical aid until EMS arrived.

Stowe was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:07 p.m.

Sedgwick County Forensic Investigators recovered a loaded Glock 27 from the scene.

This investigation will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

