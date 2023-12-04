Aging & Style
Arrowhead Stadium, Children’s Mercy Park to each host Copa América 2024 match

Uruguay defender Martin Caceres (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) chase the ball...
Uruguay defender Martin Caceres (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) chase the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As Kansas City readies itself for the World Cup in 2026, another major soccer tournament is coming to town.

CONMEBOL announced the 14 stadiums which will host the Copa América 2024 in the summer of 2024. The Kansas City area accounted for two of those sites: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and Children’s Mercy Park.

The soccer tournament will feature 16 countries in North and South America. The matchup at Children’s Mercy Park will be held on June 25, while the game at Arrowhead will take place on July 1.

The Copa América tilt at Arrowhead will feature the U.S. Men’s National Team against an opponent to be announced later. The USMNT carries an unbeaten 10-0-2 record at Arrowhead, according to a release.

The official drawings for matchups will take place on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

The 14 stadiums are:

  • Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
  • Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas
  • Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
  • GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida
  • Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
  • MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas
  • SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
  • State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Other teams in the Copa América 2024 include:

Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
Argentina (A1)UruguayChileJamaica
Mexico (B1)ColombiaPanamaBolivia
United States (C1)EcuadorVenezuelaCAN or TRI*
Brazil (D1)PeruParaguayCRC or HON*

Only the teams in the first pot know their group assignments — until Thursday.

ALSO READ: Sporting KC declines options on contracts for Graham Zusi, Roger Espinoza

