AP names Drinkwitz SEC Coach of the Year; five Tigers named to First Team
(AP) - The Missouri Tigers are well-represented in Monday’s SEC awards release from the Associated Press.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz was named the SEC Coach of the Year, while five players were named to the All-SEC First Team. Two more were named to the Second Team.
Among the Tigers to make the First Team were senior running back Cody Schrader, sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden, senior offensive tackle Javon Foster, senior defensive end Darius Robinson and junior cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.
Kicker Harrison Mevis and offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson were named to the Second Team by the AP.
LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Jayden Daniels was named the unanimous SEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Here are the full teams and award breakdowns:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR — u-Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200, Jr., Youngsville, Louisiana
WR — Luther Burden III, Missouri, 5-11, 208, So., St. Louis, Missouri
T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, grad, Detroit
T — JC Latham, Alabama, 6-6, 360, Jr., Oak Creek, Wisconsin
G — Tate Ratledge, Georgia, 6-6, 310, Jr., Rome, Georgia
G — Tyler Booker, Alabama, 6-5, 352, So., New Haven, Connecticut
C — u-Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, Jr., 6-4, 310, New Orleans
TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 240, Jr., Napa, California
QB — u-Jayden Daniels, LSU, 6-4, 210, Sr., San Bernardino, California
RB — u-Cody Schrader, Missouri, 5-9, 214, graduate, St. Louis, Missouri
RB — Ray Davis, Kentucky, 5-10, 216, Sr., San Francisco
PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 194, grad, Hoover, Alabama
All-Purpose — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, 5-10, 200, grad, Missouri City, Texas
Defense
DE — James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, 6-5, 242, So., Charlotte, North Carolina
DE — Darius Robinson, Missouri, 6-5, 296, grad, Southfield, Michigan
DT — Marcus Harris, Auburn, 6-3, 295, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 348, So., Detroit
LB — Dallas Turner, Alabama, 6-4, 252, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
LB — Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, Jr., Covington, Louisiana
LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, grad, 6-2, 245, Maplesville, Alabama
CB — Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri, 5-11, 178, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 195, Jr., Birmingham, Ala.
S — Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, So., Jefferson, Georgia
S — Jaylin Simpson, Auburn, 6-1, 178, Sr., Brunswick, Georgia
P — Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 187, grad, West Adelaide, Australia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR — Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina
WR — Brian Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 205, Jr., Walker, Louisiana
T — Will Campbell, LSU, 6-6, 325, So., Monroe, Louisiana
T — Gunner Britton, Auburn, 6-6, 312, Sr., Conway, South Carolina
G — Joshua Braun, Arkansas, 6-6, 348, Jr., Live Oak, Florida
G — Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri, 6-4, 305, Jr., Houston
C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee, 6-3, 305, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
TE — Rivaldo Fairweather, 6-4, 251, Jr., Lauderhill, Florida
QB — Jalen Milroe, Alabama, 6-2, 220, So., Katy, Texas
RB — Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, So., Pike Road, Alabama
RB — Jaylen Wright, Tennessee, 5-11, 210, Jr., Durham, North Carolina
PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 243, Sr., Warsaw, Indiana
All-Purpose — t-Barion Brown, Kentucky, 6-1, 166, So., Nashville; Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina
Defense
DE — Princely Umanmielen, 6-5, 255, Jr., Manor, Texas
DE — Landon Jackson, Arkansas, 6-7, 281, Texarkana, Texas
DT — Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, 6-5, 292, Sr., Forest Park, Georgia
DT — Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia, 6-3, 320, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia
LB — Jett Johnson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 230, grad, Tupelo, Mississippi
LB — Chris Braswell, Alabama, 6-3, 255, Sr., Baltimore, Maryland
LB — Debo Williams, South Carolina, 6-1, 232, Jr., Smyrna, Delaware
CB — Terrion Arnold, Alabama, 6-0, 196, So., Tallahassee, Florida
CB — Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky, 6-0, 196, So., West Bloomfield, Michigan
S — Javon Bullard, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Jr., Milledgeville, Georgia
S — Caleb Downs, Alabama, 6-0, 203, Fr., Hoschton, Georgia
P — Jeremy Chrawshaw, Florida, 6-4, 200, Jr., New South Wales, Australia
Offensive Player of the Year — u-Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year — Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
Coach of the Year — Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
Newcomer of the Year — Caleb Downs, S, Alabama
