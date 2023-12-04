AP names Drinkwitz SEC Coach of the Year; five Tigers named to First Team

(AP) - The Missouri Tigers are well-represented in Monday’s SEC awards release from the Associated Press.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz was named the SEC Coach of the Year, while five players were named to the All-SEC First Team. Two more were named to the Second Team.

Among the Tigers to make the First Team were senior running back Cody Schrader, sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden, senior offensive tackle Javon Foster, senior defensive end Darius Robinson and junior cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine.

Kicker Harrison Mevis and offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson were named to the Second Team by the AP.

LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Jayden Daniels was named the unanimous SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Here are the full teams and award breakdowns:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR — u-Malik Nabers, LSU, 6-0, 200, Jr., Youngsville, Louisiana

WR — Luther Burden III, Missouri, 5-11, 208, So., St. Louis, Missouri

T — Javon Foster, Missouri, 6-5, 319, grad, Detroit

T — JC Latham, Alabama, 6-6, 360, Jr., Oak Creek, Wisconsin

G — Tate Ratledge, Georgia, 6-6, 310, Jr., Rome, Georgia

G — Tyler Booker, Alabama, 6-5, 352, So., New Haven, Connecticut

C — u-Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia, Jr., 6-4, 310, New Orleans

TE — u-Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 240, Jr., Napa, California

QB — u-Jayden Daniels, LSU, 6-4, 210, Sr., San Bernardino, California

RB — u-Cody Schrader, Missouri, 5-9, 214, graduate, St. Louis, Missouri

RB — Ray Davis, Kentucky, 5-10, 216, Sr., San Francisco

PK — Will Reichard, Alabama, 6-1, 194, grad, Hoover, Alabama

All-Purpose — Ainias Smith, Texas A&M, 5-10, 200, grad, Missouri City, Texas

Defense

DE — James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, 6-5, 242, So., Charlotte, North Carolina

DE — Darius Robinson, Missouri, 6-5, 296, grad, Southfield, Michigan

DT — Marcus Harris, Auburn, 6-3, 295, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama

DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 348, So., Detroit

LB — Dallas Turner, Alabama, 6-4, 252, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

LB — Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, Jr., Covington, Louisiana

LB — Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State, grad, 6-2, 245, Maplesville, Alabama

CB — Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri, 5-11, 178, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

CB — Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, 6-1, 195, Jr., Birmingham, Ala.

S — Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, So., Jefferson, Georgia

S — Jaylin Simpson, Auburn, 6-1, 178, Sr., Brunswick, Georgia

P — Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt, 6-1, 187, grad, West Adelaide, Australia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina

WR — Brian Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 205, Jr., Walker, Louisiana

T — Will Campbell, LSU, 6-6, 325, So., Monroe, Louisiana

T — Gunner Britton, Auburn, 6-6, 312, Sr., Conway, South Carolina

G — Joshua Braun, Arkansas, 6-6, 348, Jr., Live Oak, Florida

G — Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri, 6-4, 305, Jr., Houston

C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee, 6-3, 305, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee

TE — Rivaldo Fairweather, 6-4, 251, Jr., Lauderhill, Florida

QB — Jalen Milroe, Alabama, 6-2, 220, So., Katy, Texas

RB — Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi, 5-11, 210, So., Pike Road, Alabama

RB — Jaylen Wright, Tennessee, 5-11, 210, Jr., Durham, North Carolina

PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 243, Sr., Warsaw, Indiana

All-Purpose — t-Barion Brown, Kentucky, 6-1, 166, So., Nashville; Xavier Legette, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Sr., Mullins, South Carolina

Defense

DE — Princely Umanmielen, 6-5, 255, Jr., Manor, Texas

DE — Landon Jackson, Arkansas, 6-7, 281, Texarkana, Texas

DT — Justin Eboigbe, Alabama, 6-5, 292, Sr., Forest Park, Georgia

DT — Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia, 6-3, 320, Sr., Stone Mountain, Georgia

LB — Jett Johnson, Mississippi State, 6-2, 230, grad, Tupelo, Mississippi

LB — Chris Braswell, Alabama, 6-3, 255, Sr., Baltimore, Maryland

LB — Debo Williams, South Carolina, 6-1, 232, Jr., Smyrna, Delaware

CB — Terrion Arnold, Alabama, 6-0, 196, So., Tallahassee, Florida

CB — Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky, 6-0, 196, So., West Bloomfield, Michigan

S — Javon Bullard, Georgia, 5-11, 195, Jr., Milledgeville, Georgia

S — Caleb Downs, Alabama, 6-0, 203, Fr., Hoschton, Georgia

P — Jeremy Chrawshaw, Florida, 6-4, 200, Jr., New South Wales, Australia

Offensive Player of the Year — u-Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year — Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State

Coach of the Year — Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Newcomer of the Year — Caleb Downs, S, Alabama

