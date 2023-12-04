Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four...
Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday that left four people dead, including a 1-year-old boy.(Source: WFAA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning
Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big...
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football...
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) and running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrate with...
Mizzou to face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen before sunrise on Capitol Hill in Washington, March. 21,...
The Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance
Axel Jose Andres Monroy was charged with battery against a law enforcement officer,...
Teen charged with battery against law enforcement in Oak Park Mall shooting
Navy safely recovers Military spy plane stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost 2 weeks
Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says