USM unites to combat hunger with ‘Feed the Need’ meal packing event

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The University of Saint Mary united to help end hunger with a meal-packing event Saturday morning.

Student from different sports teams, faculty and staff at USM got to work to fill packages of macaroni and cheese, and oatmeal for their annual Feed the Need meal packing event.

Overall, the school packaged over 20,000 meals that will help local families.

USM said they partner with Catholic Charities to ensure no one goes hungry.

“This is part of our mission, and it’s also helping our students realize that while many of them are low-income, first-generation students, they’re fed,” said Sister Diane Steele, “and that to realize we are responsible for our brothers and sisters that are hungry each day.”

The 15-year event is held in honor of John Baker, a former USM Board of Trustees member known for always helping food pantries.

His wife, Letty Baker said it lifts her spirit to see the students helping their community.

“I’m proud of Saint Mary for continuing this effort and for always teaching, all the students to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” said Baker.

The food will be distributed to Christian charities’ eight family support centers in the coming weeks and will help feed families in 21 different counties in Northeast Kansas.

