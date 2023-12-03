Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCPD reported that one person died in a rollover car crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on eastbound I-70 at Manchester Trafficway.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a red Volkswagon Jetta was driving at “a very high rate of speed” when it hit the back left end of a gray Jeep Laredo driving in the same direction on I-70.

As a result of the impact, the Volkswagon overturned and rolled several times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Volkswagon was the sole occupant of the car and was declared dead at the scene. Identifying information has not yet been released.

The Jeep’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reportedly stable.

KCPD says they are still investigating the incident. All lanes of eastbound I-70 were closed to traffic at Manchester for about two hours after the crash, but the interstate is now fully reopened.

