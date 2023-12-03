Aging & Style
Mizzou to face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) and running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrate with...
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) and running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrate with teammates following an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 33-31. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KY3 Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3/AP) - Missouri is headed to its first New Year’s Six bowl in nine seasons, where it will face Ohio State — in its 11th in a row — at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

The Tigers (10-2, No. 9 CFP) have won at least 10 games for the first time since winning the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day 2015 after their last 10-win regular season. This was their first winning record in five seasons. They finished with bowl losses each of the past two years under coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Ohio State (11-1, No. 7 CFP) was undefeated until its 30-24 loss to Michigan in the Buckeyes’ regular-season finale Nov. 25. The Wolverines went on to win the Big Ten championship and were the No. 1 team in the final College Football Playoff Rankings released Sunday.

During their streak of NY6 games, the Buckeyes won the first CFP championship game 42-20 over Oregon at the end of the 2014 season at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys where the Cotton Bowl is played. They also played in the Cotton Bowl in 2017, beating Southern Cal 24-7.

While Ohio State has a 10-1-1 series record against Missouri, the Buckeyes are 2-12 against Southeastern Conference teams in bowl games. That includes last year’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the CFP semifinal Peach Bowl.

The Buckeyes and Tigers haven’t played since 1998, when Ohio State won 35-14 at home. This will be their first postseason meeting.

Before 2017, the only other time Ohio State played in the Cotton Bowl was on New Year’s Day 1987 in a 28-12 win over Texas A&M (then in the Southwest Conference) in the game’s former home and namesake stadium.

Missouri will be in its fourth Cotton Bowl, the most recent being a 41-31 win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 3, 2014. The Tigers beat Arkansas on New Year’s Day 2008, and lost to Texas in the 1946 game.

The game between No. 7 Ohio Stae and No. 9 Mizzoui will be on Friday, December 29th, at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

You can buy tickets and learn more here.

___

