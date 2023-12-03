Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man kills 4 relatives in knife rampage, injures 2 officers before he’s fatally shot by police

Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2 officers responding to the scene before police shot him. (WABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man killed four relatives, including two children, in a knife attack at their New York City home early Sunday, then set the building on fire and stabbed two police officers before one of them fatally shot him, officials said.

The rampage took place before dawn at a house in Far Rockaway, a seaside section of Queens.

Police were summoned to the home at about 5:10 a.m. when a “young female caller” dialed 911 and said her cousin was killing her family, the NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a morning news briefing.

When the officers pulled up to the driveway, they stopped a man leaving the area with luggage and after just a few seconds, he drew a knife and attacked.

One of the officers was stabbed in the area of his neck and chest, the other was slashed in the head before one of them shot the assailant, Maddrey said.

An 11-year-old girl was found in front of the house and taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from stab wounds.

Police weren’t immediately able to enter the home because of a fire that consumed the living room and foyer, but once inside they found three more people fatally stabbed; a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30s.

Another woman, 61, was gravely injured in the attack. She is in critical condition suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both injured police officers are expected to recover.

Phone messages left with possible neighbors of the family were not immediately returned.

The suspect was identified as Courtney Gordon, 38, who police said had been visiting the family from his home in the Bronx. The identities of his victims were not immediately disclosed.

“This scene was chaos. Multiple victims, a house on fire, and a madman on a rampage, on a mission,” Patrick Hendry, the head of the New York Police Department’s police union, said at the media briefing.

“The skill that this police officer had shooting and stopping the threat after he was being stabbed. Unbelievable skill,” he said.

The fatal attack came a week after another knife rampage in the Bronx that took three lives. Police said a college student who had been “hearing voices” killed his father, his 5-year-old half-brother and the little boy’s mother.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed talks to the media before an NFL football...
L’Jarius Sneed helps youth football team with funding for national tournament
Dense Fog Advisory in place until 9 a.m. Saturday
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m., some slick spots could develop
A new Char Bar location in Parkville has opened.
Kansas City BBQ spot opening in the Northland
A First Warn is in place in response to a Dense Fog Advisory from the National Weather Service.
FIRST WARN: National Weather Services issues Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday
Portrait of a graduate Andover
New graduation requirements take effect in Kansas next school year

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Ships face Houthi-claimed attack in Red Sea as officials say a US warship also fires in self-defense
Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis and the...
Israeli military says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021....
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is No. 1 at the box office with $21 million debut
A Panama City Beach man is fatally injured after a crash Monday night.
Speeding driver dies in rollover crash on I-70 Sunday morning