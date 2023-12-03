Aging & Style
Local baker to be featured in new Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge show



By Grace Smith
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe mom who is an avid cookie decorator got the ultimate baking experience.

Sara Siegele, the owner of Fountain City Sweets, traded in her home kitchen for the big network workshop when she suddenly got an email from the Food Network.

“I was just making dinner, and all of a sudden I get an email asking me if I would be interested in the Food Network,” Siegele said.

Siegele said they asked her to audition for “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” During the filmed competition, bakers battle it out in front of judges. One of them is famed chef Ree Drummond.

“Over the course of several months, there was a lot of interviews, having to do some cookie demonstrations for them; it was a pretty rigorous process, and last summer we got to film,” Siegele said.

A dream come true; Siegele said it was an opportunity of a lifetime. “It’s really surreal to be there and to be in the workshop and all of the Christmas decorations, and it didn’t really feel like real life,” Siegele said.

Siegeles said she has always loved to cook but didn’t really get into baking until her next-door neighbor invited her over to decorate cookies five years ago.

“She was using royal icing, and I had never heard of it before; I had never decorated anything other than with buttercream and a spatula,” Siegeles said. “But I was like, this stuff is so cool, I was fascinated. I went home that night and made my first batch.”

Batch after batch, her cookies took off, and that’s when she decided to start her at-home business.

“The whole process pushed me to expand my flavor repertoire, learning how to build with cookies,” Siegele said.

You can catch Siegele competing in “Christmas Cookie Challenge” on Dec. 15th at 8 p.m.

